David Friedman: 'Grateful to continue tradition of attending ceremony at the Western Wall'

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Tuesday posted a photo of himself at the traditional Priestly Blessing ceremony at the Western Wall, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be there.

"As ambassador I had the privilege of attending the national Birkat Kohanim ceremony at the Kotel seven times on Sukkot and Passover," he tweeted.

"I am so grateful to have been able to continue that tradition this morning at the Western Wall. Chag Sameach and Moadim L’simcha (happy holiday - ed.)!!"

The mass Priestly Blessing ceremony is traditionally held on the third day of the Passover and Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, but this year was held on both Monday and Tuesday, in order to allow more people to attend while adhering to the coronavirus guidelines.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation requested that those attending on Monday not attend on Tuesday, in order to allow the maximum number of people to participate.

Friedman visited the Western Wall in January to mark the end of his term under the Trump administration.