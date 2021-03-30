Thousands visit the Cave of the Patriarchs

The Cave of the Patriarchs' hall of Isaac and Rebecca, which is closed to Jews throughout most of the year, opened Tuesday morning to allow Jews to visit during the Pesach (Passover) holiday.

The hall will remain open to Jews on Wednesday as well.

Thousands of Jews have already arrived in the area, and Israel Police has increased its presence and set up traffic arrangements for the arrivals.

Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council Head Eliyahu Libman emphasized that the Jewish nation's roots are in the Cave of the Patriarchs: "After a difficult year during which the Cave was closed for long stretches of time, today we saw thousands of Israelis arriving at the site, and there's nothing that warms your heart more than such sights."

"I invite all of you to the place from which the Jewish nation grew, to the graves of our forefathers and foremothers," he said. "Come to the Cave of the Patriarchs, come to Kiryat Arba-Hebron. There's room for everyone."