'Chag sameach from ScoMo and J-Fry': Austrlian PM, Treasurer, wish Jews a happy Passover Australian PM Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wish Jews around the world a happy holiday, the Australian Jewish News reports. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

