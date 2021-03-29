Assessment: Iran looking to attack Israelis abroad

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau at the National Security Headquarters this evening (Monday) published the main points of its assessment of risks to Israelis abroad by terrorist elements.

A significant increase is expected in the number of Israelis traveling abroad this year due to declining coronavirus morbidity statistics and the growing number of Israelis who have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In recent months, Elements in Iran have threatened to strike Israeli targets. An explosive device was detonated in January near the Israeli embassy in India, and officials in India determined that Iran was behind the bombing.

The Anti-Terrorism Headquarters estimates that Iran will continue to work in the near future to promote attacks against Israeli targets across the world. Areas with a high probability of such activity are countries close to Iran - such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, the Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as countries in the Middle East visited by Israelis (such as Turkey, Jordan and Egypt).

At the same time, global jihadist organizations, particularly the Islamic State (ISIS) and their supporters, continue to recruit followers and carry out attacks in various countries around the world, including countries visited by Israelis. Thus, the main centers of activity of the global jihadist organizations are in the Sahel region of Africa, including Mali and Burkina Faso, central Africa, including northern Nigeria and neighboring countries, the Middle East, and the Asian countries of Malaysia, Indonesia, Kashmir in India and the southern Philippines.

In addition, global jihadists are highly motivated to strike at western nations. The ISIS terrorist organization has explicitly called on its followers in Syria and Sinai to attack Israeli targets.

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau calls on the public planning to visit abroad to check the status of the travel warning for their destination before purchasing tickets