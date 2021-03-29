Number of new coronavirus cases drops to less than 200

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday reported that the number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed Sunday was 128.

That day, a total of 11,482 coronavirus test results were received, and the percentage of positive tests stood at 1.2%.

As of Monday morning, 467 coronavirus patients were in serious condition, with 235 of them in critical condition and 201 on ventilators.

A total of 6,194 people have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Israel has 9,248 confirmed active cases of coronavirus, and 676 of those diagnosed are currently hospitalized.

In addition, 5,221,482 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4,712,877 have received the second dose as well.