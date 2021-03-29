US Ambassador to the UN to lead virtual delegation to 5th Brussels conference on Syria

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will lead the virtual United States delegation to the fifth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" on March 29-30, co-chaired by the European Union and the United Nations.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will deliver remarks on March 30th on behalf of the U.S. delegation, underscoring the United States' commitment to the Syrian people and our determination to work in partnership with the international community to help alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

"The United States is the largest single contributor of humanitarian assistance in Syria", the delegation's spokesman wrote, "and will continue to support multilateral efforts to seek a permanent resolution to the conflict, expand cross-border humanitarian access, and deliver assistance to displaced Syrians and refugee hosting communities".