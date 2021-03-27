Watch: British PM's Passover greeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday published a video greeting to the Jewish community ahead of the Passover holiday, which begins at sundown on Saturday night.

“While families, friends and neighbors can't come together as they usually would, I know our fantastic Jewish community – known for its strength and resilience – will celebrate this Pesach safely,” he said.

Johnson also quipped about holding a virtual Seder during COVID-19 times, and used some Yiddish.

“Even second time around, it’s not quite what everyone is used to, but the haroset will be just as sweet and the matzah just as meaningful. And you get something generations of Jews have dreamed of for millennia: the ability to mute the table’s inevitable kvetch,” he said.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)