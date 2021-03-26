Labor chairwoman: We will likely recommend Lapid for PM

Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli on Friday said that her party will recommend to the President that he task Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid with forming the next government.

"Lapid is the closest to our positions. The most likely scenario is that we will recommend Lapid," Michaeli told Channel 12’s “Ofira and Berkovic” program.

"There is a clear and unequivocal victory of Netanyahu's opponents," Michaeli continued. "61 seats - we should just form a government. We should start reconciling and connecting and forming a government without Netanyahu. There is a possibility that the Joint List will not be part of the government itself but will support it from the outside. That is legitimate and things like that happen."

Michaeli stressed that she is unequivocally against a fifth election.

"The citizens of Israel are tired. It is impossible to continue with this, we deserve some peace," said the Labor leader, and added, "I call on Gideon Sa’ar, Ze’ev Elkin and Yifat Shasha-Biton: Do not be [Zvi] Hauser and [Yoaz] Hendel, do not deprive us of a government."

