Over 1,300 U of Penn Students sign petition to move graduation which is on Shavuot

Jewish students graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia are upset over the school’s decision to hold its commencement ceremony on May 17, which is the first day of Shavuot.

Jews at the university have launched a petition to move graduation to another date. They have collected over 1,300 signatures since last week.

A spokesperson for the school did not respond to a request for comment by student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, who asked if the university was considering moving the graduation date.

In 1975, the University of Pennsylvania changed the day of the ceremony to accommodate observant Jewish students and their families, unable to attend due to Shavuot. This year, the issue has resurfaced.

Jewish students are now faced with a dilemma.

“I am forced to choose between attending a holiday that is really important to me that Jews have practiced for thousands of years, and attending the one commencement I have in my life that’s only been on the calendar for three years,” student Yoni Gutenmacher, who wrote a guest column on the issue in the student paper, said in an interview with the Daily Pennsylvanian.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)