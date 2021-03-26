Is Everything B’Seder? Here's a new approach to using the Seder and the Haggadah to be a real growth experience.
The following is a live recording of a presentation of some of the material from the Haggadah of Passover.
|
How can this night be different from all others?
Here's a new approach to using the Seder and the Haggadah to be a real growth experience.
Tags: Radio Ask The Rabbi
Passover Seder
Hadas Parush/Flash90
Is Everything B’Seder? Here's a new approach to using the Seder and the Haggadah to be a real growth experience.
The following is a live recording of a presentation of some of the material from the Haggadah of Passover.
top