For the first time in Dubai: Matzah-making event for kids

Thirty children from the Jewish community in Dubai took part this week in a special matza-making event in honor of the upcoming Passover festival.

The event was held at Little Miracles, a Jewish school in Dubai.

This is the first-ever event of its kind in Dubai.

"The matzot we eat on Seder Night during Passover are symbolic of the fact that no matter where the Jews are, God is with them. This year, we merited to [have this event] here as well, at the Chabad of Dubai, and God-willing we will continue this year after year for every Jew and from the heart and soul," said Rabbi Levi Duchman, the rabbi of the Jewish community in Dubai and the Chabad emissary for the area.





Loading....



