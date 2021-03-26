Fewer than 700 COVID patients in hospitals

A total of 830 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

Just 1.3% of tests conducted Thursday came back positive, up slightly from 1.1% of tests carried out Wednesday.

There are now 11,708 known active cases of the virus in Israel, of which 694 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 694 hospitalizations, 470 patients are in serious condition, down from 494 Wednesday. That is the lowest level since December 20th, when there were 469 seriously ill coronavirus patients hospitalized.

Infection coefficient rose to 0.59 as of March 15th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.55 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,164, including 7 deaths Thursday.

Thus far, 5,213,638 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 56.06% of the population, with 50.44% of, or 4,690,678 people having received two doses.