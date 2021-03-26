Likud: 'Bloc of change' will bring laws from Iran to the Knesset

The Likud on Thursday evening blasted the intention of the parties that oppose Binyamin Netanyahu to submit a bill that will prevent a person with a criminal indictment from serving as Prime Minister.

“The ‘bloc of change’ is just a nicer term for an anti-democratic bloc. The only change they really want is to bring laws that exist only in Iran in order to filter candidates and bring about the abolition of the democratic choice of more than a million citizens in Israel," the Likud said.

Earlier, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman announced that he would support a law that would prevent a Knesset member from being named a candidate to form a government if an indictment is filed against him.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to prevent another election. The first stage goes through a bill that will prevent a Knesset member with an indictment from being a candidate to form a government," Liberman said.

"I expect all parties who hope for the change, which has been discussed in recent months, to take responsibility and join this bill," MK Liberman added.

Likud faction chairman MK Miki Zohar responded, "Personal legislation against Netanyahu will cause endless trouble. It will present us in the world as a dark regime. In a democracy, only the public decides who it elects to lead the country."