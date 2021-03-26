Daylight Saving Time begins in Israel

Daylight Saving Time will be in effect until October 31, 2021.

On most cell phones, the time change will occur automatically. If your device has not switched to Daylight Saving Time, you will need to do so manually, as follows:

In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually set the time and date.

Daylight Saving Time is expected to save the economy between 100 and 150 million shekels a year, with most of the savings coming from the reduction in the use of electricity.