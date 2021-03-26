Hate crime probe launched into UK prof's anti-Semitic remarks

A hate crime probe is being launched by police into anti-Semitic remarks made by a professor during lectures at the University of Bristol.

Last week, the British university launched its own investigation into Professor David Miller who accused Jewish students on campus of running a “campaign of censorship” on behalf of the Israeli government and slandered them as “pawns of a racist regime engaged in ethnic cleansing.”

The offensive remarks made by the academic may constitute a “hate crime” or “hate incident”, said local police.

An email was sent to students at the school last week asking for anyone with relevant information to speak with police.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said, "We have recently been made aware of a number of incidents that may constitute a hate crime or hate incident taking place during lectures at the University of Bristol.”

They said that they “take issues such as these very seriously.”

The statement continued, "Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish if any offences have been committed. Our aim is to help everyone to feel safe and supported while studying in Bristol and we are working closely with the university at this time.”

Miller, a professor of political sociology, has been condemned by Jewish student and community groups and members of the British parliament for anti-Semitic remarks, promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and attacking Zionism.

The Bristol Tab reported that Miller is on “sick leave” and that his duties have been assigned to colleagues.