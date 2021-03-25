At his first press conference, Biden announces 2024 run, jokes about missing Trump

President Joe Biden told Bloomberg that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 when asked at his first press conference on Thursday.

“The answer is yes. My Plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation,” he said.

He was asked why he hasn’t yet set up a re-election campaign the way Trump had by this time in 2016.

“My predecessor needed to,” Biden said, laughing. “My predecessor. Oh, I miss him.”

Biden will be 79 later this year. He is the oldest president in American history. He would be 82 if re-elected in 2024.

His presidency has been referred to as a one-term “transition presidency.”

It might still be early. However, those in his inner circle are signalling that Biden is serious about a second term.

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) spoke to Politico in January, saying that Biden is “planning to run again.”

“He knows that we are at the middle of an absolute turning point, a pivot point in American history, and he’s up for the challenge,” Coons said.