Biden sets new goal of 200 million vaccinations by 100 days in office

US President Joe Biden announced that he was doubling his goal of how many coronavirus vaccinations would be given out during his first 100 days in office from 100 million to 200 million.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking office, Biden said that “I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close, come close to what we are doing."

Biden came into office promising to reach the goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, a goal which critic pointed out the US was already on pace to reach as the US was already vaccinating more than a million people a day by the time Biden took office.

The goal of vaccinating 100 million people was reached on Biden's 60th day in office.

Biden held his first press conference on the 65th day of his administration, which is the longest any president has gone without a press conference since the invention of television.