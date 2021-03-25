Canadian COVID experts warn of 'breakthrough infections'

Canadians experts say there is a chance that some may become infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

As the vaccine campaign increases throughout Canada, researchers say that there is a chance that some Canadians who are fully vaccinated may still catch COVID.

These cases are referred to as “breakthrough infections” and are already popping up in Canada.

"When we look at people that are vaccinated, there is going to be this contingent of people that do not mount a strong enough response to completely defend themselves against getting infected and or developing disease," University of Manitoba virologist Jason Kindrachuk said in an interview with CTV News.

He added that vaccines are not 100 percent effective, explaining that everyone’s body reacts differently when given an immunization.

There will be “outliers” who test positive for COVID after being vaccinated.

According to CTV News, in British Columbia last week a longterm care home reported a COVID outbreak. The news was surprising. Residents and staff at the home had already been fully inoculated.

Kindrachuk called breakthrough infections “not uncommon.” But he said that they are usually mild and not something to worry about.

In the U.S., breakthrough infections have already occurred in at least six states.

Infectious disease experts say the occurrence of breakthrough infections demonstrate why emergency public health measures need to remain in place for the time being.