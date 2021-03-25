Watch: IDF Chief Cantor sings Vehi Sheamda
IDF Chief Cantor sings traditional song from the Passover Hagaddah about Jewish perseverance throughout history.
Tags: IDF Chief Cantor Temple Mount
Lt. Col. Shai Abramson
