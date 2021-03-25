New York to reopen Broadway in September

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he hopes Broadway will reopen in September, after a year in which the famous theater scene closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The whole theater community is crucial to the comeback of New York City," de Blasio said.

"It's time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back. So the next four weeks we will be setting up dedicated vaccination sites specifically for the theater community," the mayor added.

"The city will be actively engaged in helping theaters to manage crowds before and after shows," he said.