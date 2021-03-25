International team investigating origins of COVID-19 close to submitting report

A team of scientists composed of international and Chinese investigators is close to filing its report on the origins of the coronavirus that ushered in an unprecedented era of lockdowns after it first began to spread in China in late 2019.

Four theories are being discussed, according to the Associated Press, with one theory which is considered the likely contender.

The report has been sought with controversy after a months-long process of back and forth between the American and Chinese governments over the origins of the pandemic and who was to blame. All the while, scientists involved in the hunt for clues have been attempting to get to the bottom of the origins of the virus, which has been responsible for the deaths of over 2.7 million people, brought the world to a standstill, and slumped economies.

The report, which is rumored to contain more questions than answers, was delayed earlier in the month. When it is finally released, it will contain findings from 10 leading epidemiologists, data scientists, and veterinary, lab and food safety specialists. The group travelled in early 2021 to Wuhan, China, where the COVID outbreak began to examine early data there.

It has been thought that the virus originated in a Wuhan meat market.

While experts are waiting on the report’s release with bated breath, there have also been criticisms due to the oversight of the Chinese government, which has control over the documents contents.

The team was assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In an interview with the Associated Press, Matthew Kavanagh, director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Policy and Governance Initiative at the O’Neill Institute, said that the report is likely only the first step of a broader investigation into the origins of the virus. “I expect some to criticize this as insufficient. I think it is key to keep in mind that WHO has very limited powers.”