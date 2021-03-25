Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Israeli election won't change nature of the conflict

Hamas on Wednesday downplayed the results of Tuesday’s election in Israel.

Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas spokesman, said the group is not expecting any changes in Israeli society, as all parties are the product of an "occupying Zionist project" aimed at establishing the pillars of the Zionist entity at the expense of Palestinian justice.

"The identity of any future Israeli government will not change the nature of the conflict with this occupier, and it will be considered an occupying entity to be fought, and this will not affect the way our people fight until this occupation is eliminated," Barhoum stated.

"We count on the will of our people and their continued and escalating opposition as a legitimate right to defend our rights, to deal with the occupation and all its projects and plans, and to thwart all plans aimed at eliminating the Palestinian issue," added the Hamas spokesman.

Yusuf al-Hassaina, a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, said the signs of a far-right victory in the Israeli election showed that the "Zionist entity" tended toward "extremism and terrorism" and continued denial of the Palestinian people's rights.

He further said that the election reflects the nature of the "Zionist colonialist settlement regime" and is a "victory for the fascist racist right which controls decision-making".