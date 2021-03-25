Foreign Minister Ashkenazi criticizes UN Human Rights Council

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday blasted the UN Human Rights Council over a series of anti-Israel resolutions it has approved in recent days.

“Today, the Human Rights Council has once again proven itself to be an anti-Israel, discriminatory, and hypocritical body,” Ashkenazi said.

He added, “I thank all the countries who chose not to lend a hand to this circus and the systematic discrimination against Israel. We will continue to protect Israel’s interests in every arena.”

The comments came after the UNHRC approved a number of anti-Israel resolutions, including condemning Israel for its activities in what was called "the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem," which was supported by many European countries.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the UNHRC in 2018, citing its longstanding anti-Israel bias.

President Joe Biden rejoined the UNHRC last month, though the State Department acknowledged the Council’s “disproportionate focus” on Israel.