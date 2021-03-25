The true freedom of the Jewish people

Things get really busy this time of year in Israel, as we prepare our homes and ourselves for Passover.

Imagine how busy it was when people travelled from all around to bring their Passover offering to the Holy Temple and enjoy their Seder meal in Jerusalem.

This year, as we are frantically purging our homes of chametz (leaven) we are taking a time out to vote for Israel's Knesset and a new government - for the 4th time in two years.

But soon we will be enjoying our freedom as we leave Egypt once again - on Passover night.