Saar rejected appeal from Netanyahu associates

Associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached associates of New Hope Chairman Gideon Saar in an attempt to promote the possibility of bringing his party into a future government - but the request was rejected - the Ynet website reported.

Gideon Saar sent a message in response to all the appeals to him that he in no way intends to enter a government under Benjamin Netanyahu.



Saar said after the publication of the election results that he intends to fulfill his commitment of not sitting in a Netanyahu-led government. "On December 8, when I announced my departure from the Likud and the establishment of a new political movement, I had nothing and had no promise of anything. Everything we did together we did from nothing and I want to thank all of you for this effort," Saar thanked his activists.

"True, we wanted and hoped for a better result, but as democrats we have always respected and will respect what our teacher Menachem Begin called 'the verdict of His Majesty the Elector'," Saar added.

In his speech, Saar stated, "We will live up to our commitment not to enter a government headed by Netanyahu. Every effort will be made on our part to form a change government and ego will not be a consideration in this matter."