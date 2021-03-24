Boris Spiegel, Russian Jewish pharma mogul and philanthropist, arrested on bribery charges

Boris Spiegel, a Russian Jewish pharmaceutical mogul and politician who has been described as an oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin, has been arrested in Moscow in a sweep targeting large-scale bribery, according to the Moscow Times.

Also arrested and charged were the governor of Russia’s Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, which is located 300 miles southeast from Moscow, and with other “suspected accomplices” including Spiegel’s wife Yevgenia Spiegel.

Police allege that Belozertsev was given money and valuables worth over $415,000 USD from Spiegel, his wife Yevgenia Spiegel, and Anton Koloskov, the director of Spiegel’s company, Biotek Pharmaceutical Group. Biotek is a major pharmaceutical supplier in Russia.

Belozertsev is alleged to have in return given Biotek government contracts for supplying drugs to healthcare facilities in his region.

Spiegel is known for working on behalf of Jewish community projects and for founding the World Without Nazism charity.

Belozertsev is seen as a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Moscow Times. He was re-elected for a second term in 2020 partly based on Putin’s early support.

All those arrested have denied any wrongdoing.