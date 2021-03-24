MK Bitan: Working with Mansour Abbas won't hurt us

Likud MK David Bitan did not rule out the possibility of the Likud working with United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mansour Abbas to form a coalition amidst the uncertainty following yesterday's election.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Bitan said: "Even if they want to do something with Abbas, once the left has a 61-59 advantage, the pressure on him will be very great. But if the results are 60-60 and he does not want more elections, because he has made a great achievement, it will be easier for him to do things for the sake of what he truly believes in. There is a difference between coming to us and getting along with us."

MK Bitan added that "for the benefit of the state, cooperation will not cause harm" and that "the southern faction of the Islamic Movement is not like the northern one, it is moderate, and we must know how to compromise."

During the interview, Bitan called on New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar to "come home and save the right."

"In light of Saar's failure, this is his only way to maintain his political career," he added. "I think Netanyahu is ready to do that, but we do not yet know what he is going to do."