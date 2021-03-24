Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? actor George Segal dies at 87

Celebrated actor George Segal, known for both dramatic and comedy roles in classic films such as King Rat (1965) and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), has passed away at age 87.

The actor, who also played the banjo in Dixieland jazz groups, died due to complications from bypass surgery, his wife said in a statement released by Sony Television.

Segal was born in New York City inn 1934 and grew up in the Great Neck region of Long Island. His grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Russia.

Segal was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Who’s Afraid of Vriginia Woolf? in which he plays a history professor at a small New England college. In the 1970s, he became well known for playing leading roles in many popular films.

By the 1990s, Segal had transition to television acting. He became known for playing quirky characters in sitcoms such as Just Shoot Me, and in recent years portrayed the grandfather, Albert “Pops” Solomon, in the popular comedy series, The Goldbergs.

"By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops," series creator Adam F. Goldberg tweeted. "Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark."