Trump congratulates Project Veritas on legal win against New York Times

Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe met with President Trump at his office inside Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, to discuss the outlet’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

In a brief video, Trump congratulated O’Keefe and his team on making it past the NYT’s motion to dismiss, after a NY State Supreme Court judge ruled in Veritas’ favor.

"I want to congratulate Project Veritas on their big win on The New York Times [lawsuit], now the suit will continue, and whatever you can do for their legal defense fund, we're with them all the way,” Trump said.

He praised O’Keefe and Project Veritas for being unique and for producing stories seen nowhere else.

“They do incredible work, they find things that nobody would even believe possible,” he said. “So James, congratulations."

In his ruling, Justice Charles Wood of the New York State Supreme Court stated that "The Articles that are the subject of this action called the [Veritas] Video 'deceptive', but the dictionary definitions of 'disinformation' and 'deceptive' provided by [the New York Times'] counsel ... certainly apply to [Times reporters Maggie] Astor's and [Tiffany] Hsu's failure to note that they injected their opinions in news articles, as they now claim.”

He added, "Here, one of the largest newspapers in the world since Abraham Lincoln was engaged in the private practice of law, is claiming protections from an upstart competitor [Project Veritas] armed with a cell phone and a web site.”

Wood went on to write in his decision that the NYT failed to meet their “burden to prove that the reporting by Veritas in the Video is deceptive.”

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley called the ruling a “major victory against the New York Times,” adding that he expects “to be teaching this case next year in my torts class when we deal with defamation.”

Project Veritas says the case appears to be the first since 1965 in which the New York Times lost on Motion to Dismiss without appeal, and the first case ever in which NYT lost under New York’s new anti-SLAPP laws enacted last year.