The New Testament? Or a copy of Psalms?

Packages of small Tehillim (Psalms) booklets being sold as gifts in the Max Stock chain were found to include copies of the New Testament.

When the matter was brought to the attention of the Yad L’Achim organization, its volunteers were sent to stores in major cities to see if it was a one-time thing or part of a wider distribution.

Their examination showed that all packages included copies of the New Testament, in English, with covers showing them to be Psalms.

Yad L’Achim quickly warned the public of the ruse, saying: “In Israel there is a broad consensus that crosses all sectors, opposing attempts to preach Christianity by the ‘Messianic Jews’ cult. In response, the missionaries try again and again to enter Jewish homes through the back door, by deceitful means. We call on the public to be alert to these tactics.”

Yad L’Achim contacted Max Stock with a request that it remove these packages, which it immediately agreed to do in all of its branches.

“We are confident that the owners of Max Stock were also misled and didn’t know what was in those Tehilllim packages, and we are grateful to them for their quick action in removing the missionary obstacle,” a Yad L’Achim official said.