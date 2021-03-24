US: Dozens of companies demand plan for tourism industry

Over two dozen airline companies and tourism-related businesses have requested that US President Joe Biden regulate the foreign tourism industry before May 1.

In their letter, the groups requested that vaccinated individuals be exempt from testing requirements, and asked that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declare that vaccinated individuals can safely travel, USA TODAY reported.

"The time to plan for and chart a defined roadmap to reopen international travel is now," the groups wrote in their letter to Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator.

Signatories include Airlines for America, the US Travel Association and the US Chamber of Commerce, USA TODAY added.

Though the White House did not comment, it referred to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's Monday statement, in which she said: "If we look at our European friends, we just don't want to be at this rapid uptick of cases again, and that is very possible that that could happen."

"We are so close to vaccinating so many more people," she added, emphasizing that "now is not the time to travel."

Currently, anyone arriving in the US must present proof of a negative coronavirus test, conducted within 72 hours prior to arrival in the country. However, those flying domestically are not required to quarantine upon arrival in New York.

Though the US does not recognize Israel's "Green Passports," most US states do not require quarantine for those entering them.

While Israelis are allowed to enter the US, European citizens, as well as those arriving from Brazil, China, and South Africa, are not allowed to enter the country.