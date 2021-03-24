How many people voted Likud in Bnei Brak?

Elections Committee data shows that nearly 4% of voters in haredi cities voted for the Likud party, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to data, 81,711 of Bnei Brak residents submitted a valid vote, and 60.92% voted for the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UJT) party, while 27.66% voted for the Sephardic-haredi Shas party. In third place is MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, with 4.39% of the vote, followed by Likud with 3.76% of the vote.

Yamina received 0.81% of Bnei Brak's vote, followed by Yesh Atid with 0.65%, and Yisrael Beytenu with 0.43% of the vote. New Hope received 0.40% of Bnei Brak's vote, Blue and White received 0.34%, and Labor 0.25% and Meretz 0.14%.

In Beiter Illit, 19,168 votes were counted, with 59.81% of them voting for UTJ, 27.6% voting for Shas, 9.92% supporting Religious Zionism, and just 1.64% supporting Likud. Another 0.34% voted Yamina, and 0.19% voted for Rappeh, the new party focused on battling mask and vaccine mandates. New Hope took 0.15% of the Beitar Illit vote, followed by Yesh Atid with 0.11% of the vote, Labor 0.09%, and Blue and White 0.05%.

Among the 17,275 valid votes counted in Elad, Shas led with 47.43% of the vote, followed by UTJ with 35.99% and Religious Zionism with 10.53% of the vote. Likud received 4.09% of the vote, while 1.07% supported Yamina. Another 0.22% supported New Hope, 0.16% Rappeh, 0.12% supported Labor, 0.11% supported Yesh Atid, and 0.06% voted for Blue and White.