These Passover Stats Will Shock You

The entire year, Israeli youth eagerly look forward to the burning of the Chametz. It’s an exciting way to prepare for Passover, and it’s a beautiful metaphor as well. This year, with restrictions loosened, crowds will gather to watch the multitude of bonfires and young and old will marvel as they watch the powerful flames grow higher.

But this year, two little girls in Jerusalem refuse to go near the flames.

A few months ago, they were in a terrible fire that destroyed their home. And most tragically, it killed their mother.

Ever since, nothing has been the same. Their father struggles to take care of them without her and is often gone at work. The girls recoil at the sight of even the smallest flame. And this Passover, their first Passover without her, will be more painful than ever. They don’t have much food to make the Seder with, and they are trying to ration out their groceries to make sure there will be dinners throughput Chag.

You would be shocked to know how many families are living in situations like this. Every year, Masbia L’kol Chai distributes hundreds of food boxes to starving families across Israel. Due to Covid, this year they are in need of distributing more boxes than ever. But they can’t do it without help. Masbia is working hard, right now, to put together Passover boxes for families who, for one reason or another, are struggling to provide. Donate here to help two little girls who just lost their mom so they won’t go hungry this Chag.