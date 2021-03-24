MK Shlomo Karhi: 'Israel's citizens need a democracy'

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi on Wednesday spoke with 103 FM Radio about the expected results of Tuesday's elections.

"I think that this is a great victory for the Likud," Karhi said. "[Itamar] Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) is an integral part, and the Prime Minister said he would be part of the coalition."

When asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should step down due to his inability to form a coalition, giving his place to someone else in the Likud, Karhi said, "According to you, everyone should quit. No one has managed to form a government."

"Tell me: Netanyahu should move aside - why? Because there are a few who have a hate campaign and their entire value system is 'anyone but Netanyahu?' Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope), who speaks as if he is a right-wing person, [who] is willing to boycott one million three hundred thousand, one million four hundred, thousand, Likud voters just because he has a personal issue with Netanyahu?"

Clarifying that he has nothing against New Hope's chief, Karhi said: "Gideon Sa'ar, like everyone else who believes in the principles of the government which will form under Netanyahu, is invited [to work with us]. I estimate...that we will form a stable government."

"Exit polls are not the real results, and we see that things are turning out more in our favor. Let's wait for the results - we're not forming the government this morning."

Rejecting the claims that Likud would enact legislation to protect Netanyahu from trial, he said: "Absolutely not. It's the opposite. We are the ones protecting democracy in the State of Israel. The citizens of the State of Israel need a democracy here."

"The trial is happening and we cannot turn the wheel back," he emphasized.

Criticizing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Karhi promised: "If I am in the Justice Ministry, then I will immediately make sure to remove Mandelblit."