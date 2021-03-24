Winds and rain throughout Israel

The heat wave which characterized the beginning of this week broke Tuesday evening, bringing cooler weather ahead of the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop significantly, reaching below seasonal average. There will be local rainfall in northern Israel, and possibly in central Israel as well. Harsh winds will blow in most areas of the country, and the haze will gradually reside.

Wednesday night will see local rainfall, from northern Israel to the northern Negev.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with an additional slight drop in temperatures. There may be light local rains in northern and central Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rains in northern and central Israel. There may also be light rainfall in the northern Negev. Harsh winds will blow along the coast, and temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. There may be light local rainfall in northern Israel.