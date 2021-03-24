Smotrich: We have won a very great unity

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, on Tuesday night responded to the results of the exit polls predicting seven seats for his party.

"We have won a very great unity - in religious Zionism, with a large haredi community, with Chabad members," Smotrich said. "This achievement is a result of this alliance. We hope that the true results will herald a majority for the national camp in the State of Israel."

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, number 3 on the Religious Zionist slate, said in his remarks, "I am not one of those people who say one thing before the election and then do something else. I want a reform of the judicial system, I want a court but also an Attorney General who will not be stronger than the Prime Minister."

"I have a dream that our legal system will be reformed. I have a dream that IDF soldiers will live in a country that gives them backing," Ben Gvir added.

Attorney Simcha Rotman, number 4 on the slate, told Arutz Sheva, "The results of the exit polls are beautiful and exciting. Hopefully it will improve but we are certainly happy with these results. The real reason we went on this campaign was to have a real chance for a right-wing government. It is within reach. The numbers show that and we very much hope that this is what will happen."