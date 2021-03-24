Meretz chairman: We will do everything to prevent an extremist right-wing government

Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz responded on Tuesday evening to the television exit polls which predicted that his party would pass the electoral threshold and win six to seven seats.

“We are definitely satisfied with the results. It should be noted that these are only exit polls and we have to wait for the real results, but this is a great achievement,” he said.

“We will do everything to prevent Netanyahu from forming an extreme, right-wing government with fascist elements that he brings into the Knesset, which is a disgrace for the State of Israel, and we will fight them and prevent such a government,” Horowitz stressed.