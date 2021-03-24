MK Nir Barkat: There’s only one candidate for Prime Minister and that is Netanyahu

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday evening following the publication of the exit polls in the elections to the 24th Knesset.

“There are two clear understandings from the results of these elections. The first is that there’s only one candidate for Prime Minister and that is Binyamin Netanyahu with over 30 seats. Naftali Bennett with 6 seats cannot be Prime Minister, neither can Gideon Sa’ar,” he said.

“Therefore,” continued Barkat, “another observation is that there are over 60 seats that are right of center, so the natural and right thing to do is for all the members of the right of center to come to Netanyahu and swiftly move on to form a right of center government that will focus on the real challenges of the country.”

He noted that Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman are on the right of center but “unfortunately have not joined the government, and the only alternative to forming a right-wing government is a fifth election, and I think that the public does not want that. The public has voted, accept what the public has said and help us to create a government that will exploit the huge potential of Israel.”