Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan: Time to sound alarm with elections on the line

With less than an hour left to go till voting booths are closed in the 24th Knesset election race, Samaria Regional Council Head, Yossi Dagan, warned that complacency in the right-wing camp could lead to the evacuation of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and withdrawals from Israeli territory.

"The combination of a hostile administration in the United States alongside a government headed by Yair Lapid could lead to withdrawals and displacements, God forbid," said Dagan, mirroring the feelings of many nationwide.

Yesterday, Dagan announced operation "Multipliers of 10 for Samaria", in which every resident of Samaria was asked to persuade 10 additional individuals within pre-'67 borders to vote for right-wing parties.

"We're on a mission - to get people to go out and vote," said Dagan, "a crowdfunding campaign to get more voters. Each resident gets 10 residents outside the 'Green Line' - so we can [continue] building Samaria and increase our presence 10 times over. A completely right-wing government with complete sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria. God willing together we'll get it done."

''Every resident of Samaria will open their contact list and encourage friends and family to come out and vote for the Right. We have amongst the highest voting percentages nationwide, and our goal is for this to become the case in all right-wing strongholds across the country" added Dagan.

Dagan announced the operation during a cornerstone laying ceremony for a new neighborhood in the community of Revava, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and ministers from the Likud on hand for the event.

Netanyahu then proceeded to the recently-inaugurated community of Havat Yair, where he joined Dagan in a tree-planting ceremony. "I am proud to plant this tree here at Havat Yair having begun the process of regulating the area," said Netanyahu. "We continue building more new communities, but there's much work that remains to be done. Once the elections are behind us, we will regulate all new communities in Judea and Samaria, provided there is no rotation government that standing in our way."

Dagan thanked Netanyahu and said, "I thank the prime minister who helped with the initial stages of regulating the new communities of Havat Yair and Nofei Nehemiah, ensuring residents are provided electricity. Together we will reach the goal of a strong, right-wing government."