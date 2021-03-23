Jewish and Black Canadian groups partner to end discrimination

Marking International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, two well known Canadian advocacy groups working to end discrimination, one Jewish and one Black, teamed up to issue a challenge to Canadians to end anti-Semitism and racism in all its forms.

The Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, founded by former member of parliament and justice minister Irwin Colter, is a “unique consortium of parliamentarians, scholars, jurists, human rights defenders, NGOs, and students united in the pursuit of justice and inspired by the example of Raoul Wallenberg, who showed one person can make a difference.”

The BlackNorth Initiative, was created by the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism. It seeks to “combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.”

Cotler noted how as minister of justice he launched the first ministry initiative against racism and hate.

“This partnership embodies the essence of that initiative and the need to act against systemic racism, antisemitism and discrimination in all its manifestations. Our cause is strengthened by our solidarity together,” he said.

Jay Rosenzweig, who on the boards of both organizations, said that the “Wallenberg Centre is pleased to join in common cause with Wes Hall and the BlackNorth Initiative.”

“Under the leadership of Irwin Cotler, the Wallenberg Centre stands against discrimination of any kind – all are repugnant and need to be rooted out,” he said.

“Racism has a long history in Canada,” said Wes Hall, CEO of the BlackNorth Initiative. “A systemic, structural, and pervasive force, it permeates all aspects of Canadian society and has a deeply negative impact on the daily lives of millions of Canadians.”

The groups issued a joint "Call for Canadians to united in the fight against racism, hatred, and anti-Semitism."

“In recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the BlackNorth Initiative and the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights are joining together in a statement of unity – one that calls upon all Canadians, all business leaders, all faith-based and community leaders, and all elected officials – everyone, to dedicate themselves to the elimination of racial discrimination,” the statement reads in part.