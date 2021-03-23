Turnout passes 50%, still below last elections

Only 51.5 percent of eligible voters exercised their right to vote as of 6 PM Tuesday, according to data released by the Central Election Commission.

This figure is 4.8 percent lower than the corresponding figure in the last elections held in March 2020, and it continues the trend that has been recorded all day.

Of the 6,700 verified coronavirus patients who are eligible to vote, 1,200 have done so through the Bon-Tor company, with another 250 trips to polling stations scheduled to be carried out.

In addition, out of 22,000 people in coronavirus isolation who are eligible to vote, 1,012 have done so through the 'Get Taxi' company, which operates 100 shuttles. Others came to vote in their private vehicles or in vehicles driven by family members.

200 Israelis returning from abroad have voted at Ben Gurion Airport.