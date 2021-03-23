Deri: Our people felt bad for Smotrich and voted for Religious Zionism

Shas chairman Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, held an urgent zoom call Tuesday afternoon to all the directors of the Shas headquarters and representatives throughout the country.

"Given the current situation in our system, do not try to arrive tonight to celebrate in Jerusalem," the interior minister warned in a conversation with party activists.

Deri added, "Suddenly our people have taken pity on Smotrich and Ben Gvir. At this rate, he will get 6-7 seats at our expense."

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal wrote this afternoon that the Likud is encouraging voters to vote for Bezalel Smotrich, claiming that he is in danger of failing to garner enough votes to make it into the Knesset.

"I will put it this way - it will surprise me very, very much if this evening ends with Religious Zionism outside the Knesset," Segal began.

He said, "Netanyahu made a very effective campaign for them among the religious Zionist voters and the results are probably in line with that. Netanyahu's campaign has two goals: one - to save Smotritch from being eliminated. Two - to gnaw hard at Bennett."