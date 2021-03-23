Polish writer accused of insulting Trump allied Polish president by calling him a "moron"

Jakub Zulczyk, a Polish writer, may have to serve jail time after being charged with insulting his country's president, Andrzej Duda, when he called the Trump ally a "moron" in reference to comments he made after Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election.

Zulczyk made the comments in a Facebook book in which he was responding to Duda congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory but stating that he was waiting until the electoral college votes were cast.

Zulczyk, a screenwriter known for the the Polish television crime shows Belfer and Blinded by the Lights, was charged using an article in the Polish criminal code which criminalizes insulting the head of state.

“I am, I suspect, the first writer in this country in a very long time to be tried for what he wrote,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

In his original post, the writer stated his belief that “there is no such thing as ‘nomination by the Electoral College.'" He said that the vote by the electors was a "mere formality."

He also wrote that “Andrzej Duda is a moron."

“The defendant was accused of committing an act of public insult on (November 7) last year on a social networking website against the President of the Republic of Poland, by using a term commonly recognized as insulting,” said Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, spokesperson for Warsaw district prosecutors, in an interview with Polish news agency Polska Agencia Prasowa.

Duda, from the right wing populist Law and Justice Party, was seen as a staunch Trump ally during the president's term in office. The former president praised him, stating, "He's doing a terrific job.