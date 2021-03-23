Election turnout continues downward trend

Only 42.3 percent of eligible voters had exercised their right to vote as of 4 PM Tuesday, according to data released by the Central Election Commission.

The turnout is 4.7% lower than in the previous election, continuing the trend which has been observed all day . Turnout is even lower relative to the last election than it was at 2 PM, when it was 3.5% lower than the previous election.

Of the 6,700 verified coronavirus patients who are eligible to vote, 1,200 have done so through the Bon-Tor company, with another 250 trips to polling stations scheduled to be carried out.

In addition, out of 22,000 people in coronavirus isolation who are eligible to vote, 1,012 have done so through the 'Get Taxi' company, which operates 100 shuttles. Others came to vote in their private vehicles or in vehicles driven by family members.

200 Israelis returning from abroad have voted at Ben Gurion Airport.