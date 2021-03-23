Rabbi Chaim Druckman: 'We can't remain indifferent'

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the founding fathers of the religious Zionist movement and head of the Bnei Akiva youth movement cast his vote today (Tuesday, March 23) close to his home in the town of Mercaz Shapira in southern Israel.

"I've just returned from voting. I voted for the Religious Zionism party headed by Bezalel Smotrich as promised since I've never hidden my support for the movement, but I'd like to make it clear to everyone that the party is still wavering around the voting threshold required to make it into the Knesset. I call on everyone to come out and help ensure they make it in," he said.

"Every vote counts," continued Rabbi Druckman. "We can't remain indifferent. Not today," he noted. "I can't imagine a situation where the religious Zionist movement isn't represented in the Israeli Knesset as it has been since the establishment of the Jewish State."

"Today's vote is of utmost importance to the religious Zionist endeavor as well as the State of Israel as a whole," continued Rabbi Druckman. "Anyone who believes they hold a responsibility to serve their homeland should vote for the Religious Zionism party," he urged.