Parties scramble for votes as turnout drops

The turnout in today's election stood at 34.6% as of 2 PM today (Tuesday) stands - a decrease of 3.5% from the previous election.

The leaders of the political parties and the candidates for the Knesset are traveling around the country in an attempt to encourage as many citizens as possible to leave their houses and exercise their democratic right.

Both left-wing and right-wing parties have complained about low turnout from their voter bases.

Blue and White chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived at his party's headquarters and said: "The turnout is low and we are heading towards a fifth election." Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Bat Yam promenade and said, "I am two seats short, go out and vote."

Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar urged supporters: "Wake up and go to the polls. I am touring the south and unfortunately the turnout in Likud cities is very low. If we do not wake up we may lose the election. We have only a few hours left. The only way we'll win is if the Likudniks leave their homes and go vote."

Haredi and National Religious citizens received SMS message telling them to go and vote for the Likud party or for the Religious Zionism party.

The Yamina party has accused the Likud party of attempting to siphon off their voters in the hopes that Naftali Bennett will be compelled to join a Likud-led government if he only receives a small number of seats.

Yamina leader MK Ayelet Shaked wrote on Twitter: "Friends, I am worried! Our people are hard pressed by the shouts and are voting for Religious Zionism in the thousands. Follow your heart and vote Yamina'.' Bennett stated: "Vote with your heart for Yamina and do not fall for lies and spins and lies as if Smotrich, Ben Gvir and the Noam party are in some danger. Vote according to what you really believe."

Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich stated: "Friends, do not believe these spins. We owe it to you to make sure we are safely in and that a right-wing government will be fully formed. Go and vote for Religio9us Zionism."