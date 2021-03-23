Ex-Trump lawyer Powell faces $1.3B voting machine company lawsuit

A former Trump lawyer is facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit brought by a voting machine company that alleges she disseminated false conspiracy theories about their role in the November presidential election.

Sidney Powell had made appearances with Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani during the election and its aftermath. At a November press conference with Guiliani, Powell said without providing evidence that Dominion Voting Systems's electronic voting system had switched millions of Trump votes to his opponent, Joe Biden. Later on, she alleged that Dominion was a Venezuelan company, first used to rig elections for that country’s late strongman, Hugo Chavez. She also claimed that Dominion executives bribed Georgia state officials for a no-bid contract.

Dominion’s lawsuit states that “Powell’s wild accusations are demonstrably false.”

Guilian and other Trump advisers have distanced themselves from Powell, saying in a statement released by the campaign that Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team,” according to Reuters.

Sidney Powell now says statements she made about Dominion in January were overstated for emphasis.

“Reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process,” said Powell, Reuters reported.