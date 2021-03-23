MK Uri Maklev: 'Liberman is a racist and a tyrant'

Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) and Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) on Tuesday responded to anti-haredi remarks made by MK Avigdor Liberman, chair of the Yisrael Beytenu party.

During a visit to his party's headquarters in Beit Shemesh, Maklev said that "Liberman is a racist and a tyrant, and everyone needs to condemn him. Liberman is a danger. We will respond to him in the voting booth."

Gafni responded: "Today, we will erase this anti-Semite's smile."

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberman met with voters at Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center, telling them that "the haredim are flocking to the polls."

"I hope that every person here has already voted or is on the way to vote," he said. "The most important thing for the secular public is to go out and vote."

"In the last election, about 1.2 million people in predominantly secular cities didn’t go to vote. I am calling on all of you to go cast your ballots. In Tel Aviv alone, there are at least five seats-worth of voters who didn’t come out to vote in the last election. The haredim are flocking to the polls. Now is the seculars' turn."

Yesh Atid's MK Yoel Razvozov sent Russian-language messages to his party's supporters, telling them that "the haredim are flocking to the polls."