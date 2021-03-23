Balcony of residential building collapses in Herzliya

A balcony collapsing in the central city of Herzliya on Tuesday left four injured.

The injured include a man of about 60, a woman of approximately 50, and two men of approximately 40, who were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) staff and then transferred to Meir Medical Center.

United Hatzalah volunteers also responded to the emergency, which occurred on the city's Sara Malkin Street.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Neria Levi, who was one of the first responders at the scene, recalled: "According to the neighbors, the balcony was a makeshift balcony that collapsed while four residents from the building were on it."

"Three of the residents who fell with the balcony suffered light injuries, and a teenage girl suffered serious injuries and is in moderate condition.

"I treated them at the scene for their injuries, together with other first responders who arrived, after which they were transported to the hospital."

The collapsed balcony United Hatzalah

Responding to the balcony collapse United Hatzalah