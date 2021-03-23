Greece lifts limit on maximum number of Israeli visitors

Israel's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Greece will accept Israeli coronavirus vaccination certificates, Israel Hayom reported.

The recognition will allow vaccinated Israelis to travel to Greece without needing to quarantine, beginning Tuesday. Those who are not vaccinated are not currently allowed to enter Greece, but the situation may change in the future.

At the same time, even those who are vaccinated will be required to present a negative coronavirus test, performed within 72 hours prior to arrival in Greece. The limit on the number of Israelis allowed to enter Greece each week has been lifted, however.

Greece's infection rates are less than ideal, and a lockdown with severe restrictions have been imposed. Greek media has predicted that some of the restrictions will be lifted soon, but that many of them will remain until mid-April.

On Monday, 1,700 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Greece; the weekly average is 2,300 new cases daily.

Approximately one million Greeks have been vaccinated against coronavirus, and the country's vaccination campaign is proceeding at a steady pace.